WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston cutting unvaccinated people from her life

Jennifer Aniston has been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against...
Jennifer Aniston has been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against COVID-19.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jennifer Aniston says she’s basically been cutting unvaccinated people out of her life.

The actress told In Style she’s been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against COVID-19.

She admits that policy has resulted in losing a few people in her weekly routine who either did not get vaccinated or wouldn’t say whether they had.

The “Friends” star didn’t specify if she was talking about friends or people who work for her.

Aniston says she watches a lot of news in real life and there are many people who “just don’t listen to the facts.”

She currently portrays a character who works as a news host on Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 40-year-old man who died last month in Ocean Springs may have been the victim of a hit and run.
Police search for clues to man’s death in Ocean Springs neighborhood
Popp's Ferry Road
Crash on Popp’s Ferry Road blocks traffic near North Bay Elementary School
Pass Christian native, Cory McGee, advances to final despite stumble in semifinal.
Pass Christian native Cory McGee advances to final despite stumble in semifinal
There will be a ribbon-cutting opening day at 8 a.m.
New Raising Cane’s set to break records, clear traffic
As of Aug. 2, there were 1,035 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of...
2,821 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

Latest News

President Joe Biden will pay tribute to law enforcement officers who responded to the Jan. 6...
Biden to sign bill awarding medals to Jan. 6 responders
Frontier Airlines employees duct-tape an unruly passenger to a chair after he broke out into...
FAA head seeks more prosecution of unruly airline passengers
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe
Austin Lanz was out on bail from Cobb County, Georgia.
Man who killed officer at Pentagon was out on bail, authorities say
America's top doctors have had trouble recently staying on the same page regarding vaccine...
Biden administration’s mixed COVID messaging adds confusion on vaccines, masks