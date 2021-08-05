WLOX Careers
Infant dead after mother admits to using drugs before breastfeeding

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that Lana Cristina, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder...
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that Lana Cristina, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder now the classification of her child’s death is now considered a homicide.(JPSO)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A Kenner woman has been arrested for the death of her 4-day-old child, Jefferson Parish authorities say.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that Lana Cristina, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder.

On June 10, at around 3:40 am, deputies say they were dispatched to a medical incident at a hotel in the 1100 block of Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey. Cristina called 911 after finding the child not breathing. The infant was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Autopsy results determined that the cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity.

Cristina admitted during an interview that she used narcotics prior to breastfeeding the child.

A warrant was obtained for Cristina’s arrest and she was booked yesterday at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

