WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Family of woman murdered by police officer to file lawsuit against Oxford Police Dept.

Oxford Police Officer Matthew Kinne is in court Wednesday for the murder of Dominique Clayton.
Oxford Police Officer Matthew Kinne is in court Wednesday for the murder of Dominique Clayton.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The family of a woman who was murdered by an Oxford police officer is filing a lawsuit against the city’s police department.

Former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne accepted a plea deal just a week ago in connection to the 2019 murder of 39-year-old mother Dominique Clayton. The family says the two were involved in a relationship at the time of her death.

Kinne accepted a plea deal on a capital murder charge that will keep him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Now, Clayton’s family is suing the Oxford Police Department and Kinne for her murder.

The family and their attorney’s plan to gather later Thursday to give an update on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 40-year-old man who died last month in Ocean Springs may have been the victim of a hit and run.
Police search for clues to man’s death in Ocean Springs neighborhood
Popp's Ferry Road
Crash on Popp’s Ferry Road blocks traffic near North Bay Elementary School
Pass Christian native, Cory McGee, advances to final despite stumble in semifinal.
Pass Christian native Cory McGee advances to final despite stumble in semifinal
There will be a ribbon-cutting opening day at 8 a.m.
New Raising Cane’s set to break records, clear traffic
As of Aug. 2, there were 1,035 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of...
2,821 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

Latest News

A new plan was announced to encourage Black-owned barbershops and hair salons, to give...
Mississippi to offer $1,000 to African American salons as part of ‘Shots at the Shop’ program
People are asked to schedule an appointment by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at (228) 867-5000...
Memorial hosts vaccination events in Gulfport, Long Beach
Corey Miller, also known as C-Murder, has begun a hunger strike at Elayn Hunt Correctional...
New Orleans rapper C-Murder protests prison conditions with hunger strike
It’s not every day that a 15-year-old boy is diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia but, for...
One in a Million: 15-year-old George County boy diagnosed with two types of leukemia
MGCCC changes names of Jefferson Davis campus in Gulfport
MGCCC releases fall plans, requires masks to be worn on all campuses