Emergency rooms full across the Coast as COVID cases surge

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Hospitals across South Mississippi have been overflowing with patients this week as the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

Emergency rooms are filled to capacity with people who are sick and in need of medical attention. The high volume is causing patients to wait for hours before being seen by a doctor.

At Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, the ER director Christine Weiland says it’s the busiest they’ve been in the last year.

“We averaged 150 patients per day during COVID times last year, and we’re up to 200 patients per day now,” said Weiland. “Our trauma cases have increased. Our strokes have increased. Our heart attacks have increased.”

COVID-19 can lead to several health issues, including cardiovascular and respiratory issues. As the number of new cases goes up, those health issues are increasing the number of people in need of medical attention.

“Over the last six weeks, we’ve gradually seen as the community woke back up, more or less, that our COVID numbers have crept back up also. In the last two weeks, very significantly,” said Weiland.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi Department of Health reported a new single-day record for the number of COVID-19 cases, surpassing the numbers seen since the pandemic began.

“[Aug. 4, 2021], we reported over 2,800 cases,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “This is the most cases we’ve ever reported in a single day. So what we’re seeing is, we’re seeing a super contagious variant that’s increasing very quickly. Our hospitals are already overwhelmed and it’s climbing.”

As hospitalizations rise, Weiland reminds people to utilize Memorial’s walk-in clinics.

“If you’re having an emergency, come to the emergency department,” she said. “If you’re just having a non-urgent episode of illness, go to one of Memorial’s walk-in clinics.”

To find the Memorial clinic closest to you, click here. Memorial Hospital is also offering drive-through testing and vaccinations.

