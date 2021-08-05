Countdown To Kickoff: Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) -After an 8-0 start and playoff appearance in 2020, the Picayune Maroon Tide and second-year head coach Cody Stogner are ready to pick up right where they left off in December.

“Year in and year out, if you don’t learn from the things that happened to you in the past, how will you ever get better in the future? Lots of things we looked at on film, lots of things we went back and said we could change or we could fix, and that’s what we’ve been working on since December,” said Stogner.

This year the Maroon Tide have 17 seniors on the roster, including Justin Martz and Terrance Wilson.

For them, last year’s playoff loss has been a huge motivator heading into their final season.

“I want to go out with a bang,” said Martz. “I want everybody to know that senior class of 2022, that they were them boys, you know? That we were something good, that we were something huge, and that we can be something greater.”

“We’re like a real family,” said Wilson. “I’ve played with these people since junior high. So I really want to take them there and I really want to win state””

Last year’s senior running back Austin Samples put up huge numbers, but with him gone, Coach Stogner says there are a number of guys ready to step up.

“Picayune has a pretty good history of having good running backs,” said Stogner. “Austin Samples was a tough guy for us and did some good things, but we’ve got a couple guys back there in the stable. We’ve always been pretty blessed to have good running backs here at Picayune, and it’s all about who’s next. Really, what it boils down to is the guys up front.”

Of those guys up front, there are four new offensive linemen, and coach Stogner says they’re up for the challenge.

Above all, the coaches and players alike are ready to get back out under the lights, and their confidence is at an all time high.

“With that mindset of that 8-3 goal,” said Martz, “we really want to win and prove it to everyone that we are something huge and we are something great and our goal is to win state.”

