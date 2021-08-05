3,164 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,164 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths in the state over a 24-hour period. The number of new cases were reported between 3pm Tuesday and 3pm Wednesday.

Thursday, the six southern counties reported 658 new cases. Those were reported in Harrison County (272), Jackson County (199), Hancock County (69), Pearl River County (56), George County (36), and Stone County (26).

In the six southern counties of the state, new deaths were reported in Jackson County (2) and Harrison County (1). All three deaths occurred between July 29 and Aug. 4.

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 2894 51 60 8 Hancock 4513 88 70 14 Harrison 21,667 336 498 72 Jackson 16,183 257 245 36 Pearl River 5452 155 199 39 Stone 2426 38 85 14

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of Aug. 4 at 3pm, there have been a total of 356,055 cases and 7,613 deaths reported.

Of those cases, positive diagnoses of the COVID-19 variants are also being rapidly being detected across Mississippi, including in the six southernmost counties.

New CDC guidance. Delta is different. 95% of new cases still in unvaccinated in MS but spilling over to some vaccinated, especially older and immune compromised https://t.co/eWUZwrziDZ — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) July 28, 2021

Hospitalizations

In the last two weeks, hospitalizations in Mississippi have more than doubled. As of Aug. 3, there were 1,031 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 179 were in the ICU and 143 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

Hospitalizations skyrocketing (and younger age groups). Spoke with a large hospital yesterday with ~20 COVID in ICU. Age range 26-64 pic.twitter.com/fkb3G2TUZN — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) July 29, 2021

Recoveries

As of Aug. 2, 2021, there are 320,771 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. Most geriatric cases occur in the 70-79 age group. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health, 34 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Testing

As of Aug. 1, 2201, more than 3 million COVID-19 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

