Police search for clues to man’s death in Ocean Springs neighborhood

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A 40-year-old man who died last month in Ocean Springs may have been the victim of a hit and run. Police are now hoping someone will come forward with information to help them crack the case.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on July 24, 2021, police found an injured Daniel Lee Dumas in the 2400 block of Davidson Road. Officers said Dumas was breathing but couldn’t communicate what happened to him. He was taken by ambulance to Ocean Springs Hospital where he later died.

An autopsy performed this week showed Dumas’ injuries may have been the result of being struck by a vehicle. Investigators say anyone with information should call the Ocean Springs Police Department at (228) 875-2211.

You may also submit an anonymous tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-787-5898, downloading their free app, P3 Tips, or by submitting a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=523#

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.