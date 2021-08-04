Pass Christian native, Cory McGee, advances to final despite stumble in semifinal.

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian’s own Cory McGee will be advancing to the finals in the women’s 1500-meter race in Tokyo on Friday, but she’s not competing based on her finishing time or her position in the semifinals.

During her semifinal performance, McGee tripped and fell. The slip caused her to finish in 11th with an official time, according to NBC’s website, of 4:10.39. McGee protested the finish to the referees, arguing that she was tripped. She won that protest.

The top 12 qualifiers in the race are listed on NBC’s website with a “Q” by their names, and McGee with a “QR” meaning that she was qualified by a referee decision.

Shortly after the race, a Twitter post by Fast Women suggested that McGee may have clipped the runner in front of her, ultimately taking them both down... an observation that McGee quickly refuted from her Twitter account.

I did not clip her. She clipped someone ahead of her. Just to clarify. — Cory McGee (@CoryMcGeeRuns) August 4, 2021

Despite the shaky finish, South Mississippi will be represented in the women’s 1500-meter that is scheduled to take place Friday morning, and Cory McGee will once again attempt to bring home a medal.

