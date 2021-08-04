WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pass Christian native Cory McGee advances to final despite stumble in semifinal

McGee wins appeal to earn spot in final.
Pass Christian native, Cory McGee, advances to final despite stumble in semifinal.
Pass Christian native, Cory McGee, advances to final despite stumble in semifinal.(WLOX)
By Chet Landry
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian’s own Cory McGee will be advancing to the finals in the women’s 1500-meter race in Tokyo on Friday, but she’s not competing based on her finishing time or her position in the semifinals.

During her semifinal performance, McGee tripped and fell. The slip caused her to finish in 11th with an official time, according to NBC’s website, of 4:10.39. McGee protested the finish to the referees, arguing that she was tripped. She won that protest.

The top 12 qualifiers in the race are listed on NBC’s website with a “Q” by their names, and McGee with a “QR” meaning that she was qualified by a referee decision.

Shortly after the race, a Twitter post by Fast Women suggested that McGee may have clipped the runner in front of her, ultimately taking them both down... an observation that McGee quickly refuted from her Twitter account.

Despite the shaky finish, South Mississippi will be represented in the women’s 1500-meter that is scheduled to take place Friday morning, and Cory McGee will once again attempt to bring home a medal.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect in restroom sexual assault also attacked inmate, sheriff says
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,574 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 new...
1,574 new COVID-19 cases, 34 new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
Nurses at the Singing River Hospital System infusion clinic prepare to administer the Regeneron...
‘A horrific situation’: High number of COVID-19 cases straining hospitals throughout Mississippi
Mississippi police chief dies in crash 1 day after retiring
Portia Hayes talks with Taylor-Alice McWilliams, a newborn intensive care unit inpatient nurse,...
‘She was rapidly deteriorating’: Pregnancy and COVID-19

Latest News

Brittney Reese is all smiles after her third consecutive Olympic medal
Brittney Reese reflects on third consecutive Olympic podium
Brittney Reese reflects on third consecutive Olympic podium
Brittney Reese reflects on third consecutive Olympic podium
The public is invited to submit locations and ideas for making a safer place for pedestrians...
Harrison County officials ask public for opinions on new bicycle, pedestrian project
Students gathered at Garden of Memory and Cedar Rest cemeteries to catalogue headstones using...
Students help catalogue grave markers for family history app