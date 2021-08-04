WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

New Raising Cane’s set to break records, clear traffic

There will be a ribbon-cutting opening day at 8 a.m.
There will be a ribbon-cutting opening day at 8 a.m.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is known for a few things, but soon they will be known for the largest Raising Cane’s in the southern United States.

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, the doors will open to the largest Raising Cane’s in the south, just two doors down from the original Cane’s on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg.

“Our older restaurant is a 2,500 square foot restaurant with 25,000 square feet total with property,” stated Raising Cane’s Regional Vice President Matt Massey. “We are doubling that here at the new site, 50,000 square feet, 3,500 square feet of restaurant.”

If you have never been to Raising Cane’s in Hattiesburg, you most likely know it for traffic congestion rather than chicken.

Hardy Street has seen multiple cars pile up and stop in one of the two westbound lanes, slowing traffic drastically.

Luckily for Hub City residents, there are many new features at the new location to keep the traffic flowing.

“Double cook lines, double drive-thrus. The goal is to serve twice as many people in the same amount of time,” stated Massey.

“I look forward to seeing how the double drive-thru and entrances from Hardy Street and North 36th Avenue will help further alleviate the traffic issues experienced in the past,” said Hattiesburg Ward 1 Councilman Jeffery George.

There will be a ribbon-cutting opening day at 8 a.m.

“We are so excited to be here. Hattiesburg has always been great to Cane’s and we are ready to reciprocate all those good feelings by creating the largest Cane’s in the south and bringing it here to Hattiesburg, Mississippi,” stated Massey.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect in restroom sexual assault also attacked inmate, sheriff says
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,574 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 new...
1,574 new COVID-19 cases, 34 new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
Nurses at the Singing River Hospital System infusion clinic prepare to administer the Regeneron...
‘A horrific situation’: High number of COVID-19 cases straining hospitals throughout Mississippi
Mississippi police chief dies in crash 1 day after retiring
On Thursday, 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
Suspect in fatal Keesler AFB wreck out on bond

Latest News

Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance dies
Aerial shot of the LSU campus
LSU requires students to submit proof of COVID vaccination or negative COVID tests
Pass Christian native, Cory McGee, advances to final despite stumble in semifinal.
Pass Christian native Cory McGee advances to final despite stumble in semifinal
A 40-year-old man who died last month in Ocean Springs may have been the victim of a hit and run.
Police search for clues to man’s death in Ocean Springs neighborhood
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Explosion in Jones County kills 1