WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NCAA releases COVID guidelines for fall sports

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The NCAA released its COVID-19 guidelines for fall sports on Wednesday.

The guidelines spell out the protocol for unvaccinated and fully vaccinated coaches, players and staff that have close contact with teams.

Fall sports include football, cross country, soccer and volleyball.

The guidance comes as the delta variant is surging across the United States.

“Current vaccination rates remain inadequate to provide community-level immunity,” Brian Hainline, the NCAA’s chief medical officer, said in a statement. “It is essential that member schools work in concert with federal, state and local public health officials to develop COVID-19 prevention and management strategies that make sense for them.”

Fully vaccinated individuals will avoid testing unless they become symptomatic or have had close contract with someone who tests positive.

Those not fully vaccinated must test negative twice on non-consecutive days before they can begin training and then must test negative ahead of each game or match.

Teams will be expected to wear masks when traveling together. During games, there are no mask or social distancing requirements.

According to the NCAA, decision-making should be ultimately guided by four things:

  • Community-level immunity status
  • Community-level transmission
  • State law
  • Local public health authorities

During the 2020 fall sports season, many schools opted out of competition because of the pandemic, while others played abbreviated seasons because of outbreaks or because conferences elected to play limited schedules to limit exposure to the virus.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect in restroom sexual assault also attacked inmate, sheriff says
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,574 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 new...
1,574 new COVID-19 cases, 34 new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
Nurses at the Singing River Hospital System infusion clinic prepare to administer the Regeneron...
‘A horrific situation’: High number of COVID-19 cases straining hospitals throughout Mississippi
On Thursday, 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
Suspect in fatal Keesler AFB wreck out on bond
Mississippi police chief dies in crash 1 day after retiring

Latest News

Mississippi State campus in Starkville.
Mississippi State to require masks inside all campus buildings to start school year
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Majority of NY Assembly would oust Cuomo if he doesn’t quit
FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19...
Nursing home to workers: Get vaccine or lose your job
We caught up with Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi's State Health Officer, to talk about the Delta...
FULL INTERVIEW: Dr. Dobbs on rising COVID cases, vaccinations, and hospital overload in Mississippi