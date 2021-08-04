Mostly sunny and hot today. Slightly less humid, too.

Our Wednesday afternoon looks pretty nice, but it will be hot! Highs will be around 90 today. While it’s still going to be humid, we will see a small dip in the humidity along the coast. We’ll take anything we can get. Most of the day will be sunny, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out along the coast.

Tonight will be dry and mild. We’ll cool down into the low 70s by Thursday morning. Drier air will settle in on Thursday, and the humidity will be more tolerable. Highs will reach the low 90s. The humidity will increase by Friday and Saturday. We’ll also have a better chance for hit or miss showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

In the tropics, there are a few tropical waves in the Atlantic. It’s far too early to know how much these develop or where they’re going to track. For now, it’s something to watch. There are currently no threats to the Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.