WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Memorial Hospital reopens drive-through COVID testing sites as case counts rise

Cars line bumper to bumper, flooding Broad Avenue in Gulfport as people wait in line at...
Cars line bumper to bumper, flooding Broad Avenue in Gulfport as people wait in line at Memorial Hospital's COVID testing site.(wlox)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As of Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health has reported more than 1,500 positive COVID-19 cases. That number may grow even higher throughout this week after South Mississippians flocked to one of Memorial Hospital’s newly re-opened drive-through testing sites in Gulfport.

“It was very disheartening today to drive past and see the lines of cars wrapped around our building and locations again,” said Memorial nurse practitioner Ann Musgrove. “It was very reminiscent of what we were seeing the height of the pandemic.”

Tuesday, cars lined up bumper to bumper along Broad Avenue. Health care workers were outside covered in masks, face shields and gowns performing COVID-19 tests after months of closure when case counts were low. It’s something Musgrove thought was behind us.

“We were able to accommodate our COVID patients indoors in our normal clinics,” Musgrove said. “It was part of our day-to-day workflow, but with the arrival of what we are seeing is mostly the delta variant in the state, the case numbers have jumped significantly. So due to that volume increase, we could no longer house this many patients inside our building.”

Now health care workers are back performing both rapid and PCR COVID-19 tests in parking lots as patients drive up.

“We have providers out here who are assessing the patient, trying to find out what the level of exposure was, what the risk factors are. If this patient is positive, are they a candidate for a monoclonal antibody treatment,” she said.

Musgrove said the rise in COVID-19 cases is a little overwhelming, but if people continue to wear their masks and quarantine when appropriate, numbers should lower.

Health care leaders are encouraging everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine and Memorial Hospital is offering vaccines at other clinics that are not testing sites

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a sign on Walmart’s door, the pharmacy will remain open with alternative pickup...
D’Iberville Walmart Supercenter closing for deep cleaning
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,991 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new...
4,991 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths reported over last 3 days in Mississippi
A man died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on the Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point Saturday.
Man dies in fatal three-vehicle crash on Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point
DNC's Amos Calls for Statewide Campaign to Urge Vaccination
‘This is a legitimate, heart-breaking crisis’: DNC leader urges Gov. Reeves to launch statewide COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Nurses at the Singing River Hospital System infusion clinic prepare to administer the Regeneron...
‘A horrific situation’: High number of COVID-19 cases straining hospitals throughout Mississippi

Latest News

Indoor mask mandate
LIST: Some South Mississippi cities mandate masks inside municipal buildings
Darris Echols of Gulfport watches Tuesday as the Regeneron monoclonal antibody drips into his...
Demand for COVID-19 antibody infusions exceeds hospital’s capacity
Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees
COVID-19 is putting an extreme strain on Louisiana’s healthcare system.
‘Very dangerous spot,’ Hospital leaders worried as number of patients sets new pandemic high