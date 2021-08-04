Memorial Hospital reopens drive-through COVID testing sites as case counts rise

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As of Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health has reported more than 1,500 positive COVID-19 cases. That number may grow even higher throughout this week after South Mississippians flocked to one of Memorial Hospital’s newly re-opened drive-through testing sites in Gulfport.

“It was very disheartening today to drive past and see the lines of cars wrapped around our building and locations again,” said Memorial nurse practitioner Ann Musgrove. “It was very reminiscent of what we were seeing the height of the pandemic.”

Tuesday, cars lined up bumper to bumper along Broad Avenue. Health care workers were outside covered in masks, face shields and gowns performing COVID-19 tests after months of closure when case counts were low. It’s something Musgrove thought was behind us.

Memorial’s #COVIDtesting site opened at 9am after months of closure due to low case counts. Right now the line is out to Broad Avenue in Gulfport. The average wait time is 2hrs. Rapid test are given, then PCR test if rapid comes back negative if patient is showing symptoms @WLOX pic.twitter.com/aMAPEhBZCP — Brandy Mcgill (@BrandyMcgillTV) August 3, 2021

“We were able to accommodate our COVID patients indoors in our normal clinics,” Musgrove said. “It was part of our day-to-day workflow, but with the arrival of what we are seeing is mostly the delta variant in the state, the case numbers have jumped significantly. So due to that volume increase, we could no longer house this many patients inside our building.”

Now health care workers are back performing both rapid and PCR COVID-19 tests in parking lots as patients drive up.

“We have providers out here who are assessing the patient, trying to find out what the level of exposure was, what the risk factors are. If this patient is positive, are they a candidate for a monoclonal antibody treatment,” she said.

Musgrove said the rise in COVID-19 cases is a little overwhelming, but if people continue to wear their masks and quarantine when appropriate, numbers should lower.

Health care leaders are encouraging everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine and Memorial Hospital is offering vaccines at other clinics that are not testing sites

