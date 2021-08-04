WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man accused of killing, partially dismembering woman in Fla. apartment

By WESH Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - A Florida man faces a first-degree murder charge after police found a woman partially dismembered in the apartment where he had been staying.

Warning: This article contains disturbing details that may be upsetting to readers.

Police responded to a call of a “suspicious person displaying hostile, erratic behavior” at an Orlando, Florida, apartment Thursday afternoon. The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Arthur Creese, was in the parking lot naked.

Arthur Creese, 37, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Turquoise...
Arthur Creese, 37, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Turquoise Raegina Samuel.(Source: Orange County Inmate Records)

Creese was taken into custody over mental health and/or drug concerns and sent to the hospital.

When officers went to speak with the tenant in the apartment Creese was known to be staying in, they noticed blood on the door. They entered the apartment and found 32-year-old Turquoise Raegina Samuel dead and partially dismembered.

Police say Samuel’s chest had been cut open, and her hands were cut off and placed on the dining room table. One of her feet had been nailed to the floor.

After interviewing Creese at the hospital, police say there was probable evidence to arrest him for the first-degree murder of Samuel. Detectives were also able to match an impression of Creese’s feet to footprints found in blood at the crime scene.

Hazel Science, who lived about Creese, says she was heartbroken by Samuel’s death.

“It hurts my heart because she didn’t deserve that,” Science said.

She says she’d called law enforcement several times to report Creese’s behavior. She wishes he’d been taken into custody earlier and gotten mental help.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a sign on Walmart’s door, the pharmacy will remain open with alternative pickup...
D’Iberville Walmart Supercenter closing for deep cleaning
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect in restroom sexual assault also attacked inmate, sheriff says
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,991 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new...
4,991 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths reported over last 3 days in Mississippi
A man died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on the Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point Saturday.
Man dies in fatal three-vehicle crash on Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point
DNC's Amos Calls for Statewide Campaign to Urge Vaccination
‘This is a legitimate, heart-breaking crisis’: DNC leader urges Gov. Reeves to launch statewide COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Latest News

Lower humidity
Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast
Police found a woman dead in a brutal and bizarre scene in a Florida apartment.
Call over Fla. man's 'erratic' behavior leads officers to dead woman in apartment
Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington,...
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
Cars line bumper to bumper, flooding Broad Avenue in Gulfport as people wait in line at...
Memorial Hospital reopens drive-through COVID testing sites as case counts rise