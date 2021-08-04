LIST: Some South Mississippi cities mandate masks inside municipal buildings

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - With the number of COVID-19 cases once again rising in Mississippi, some cities are putting precautions back in place to help keep people safe.

Beginning July 30, cities in South Mississippi began announcing that masks would be required for those inside municipal buildings.

So far, that list includes:

Long Beach

Moss Point

Gulfport

Gautier

Wiggins

Municipal buildings include city halls, police and fire departments, utility buildings and so on.

We will update this list as more cities make similar announcements.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.