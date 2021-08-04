WLOX Careers
LIST: Some South Mississippi cities mandate masks inside municipal buildings

Indoor mask mandate
Indoor mask mandate(WVUE)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - With the number of COVID-19 cases once again rising in Mississippi, some cities are putting precautions back in place to help keep people safe.

Beginning July 30, cities in South Mississippi began announcing that masks would be required for those inside municipal buildings.

So far, that list includes:

  • Long Beach
  • Moss Point
  • Gulfport
  • Gautier
  • Wiggins

Municipal buildings include city halls, police and fire departments, utility buildings and so on.

We will update this list as more cities make similar announcements.

