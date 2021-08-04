Less rainy, hotter temperatures, and the faintest tease of lower humidity?

Looks like lower rain chances today and hotter temperatures today. Because a stalled front is still located nearby, we can’t completely rule out some hit-or-miss thunderstorms. But since this front may move slightly farther offshore today that is why we could see less rainy weather today. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. There is an opportunity for the faintest tease of a hint of an touch of an idea of ever so barely slightly lower humidity over the next 24 to 36 hours for South MS. The lower humidity will be much much more noticeable in central MS and northern MS for the next few days. In the tropics, one or two depressions or storms may form in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean near Cape Verde but these disturbances are currently disorganized and are much too far away to be considered a threat to the U.S. mainland. Hurricane season peaks next month.