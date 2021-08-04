WLOX Careers
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance dies

Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance has died, weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Cpt. Tyree Jones confirmed the information Wednesday.

“The coroner hasn’t made it here, so I can’t confirm anything other than he’s deceased,” he said. “Once we get more information, we’ll make it available.”

Vance was in his first term as Hinds County Sheriff.

Previously, he was a longtime officer with the Jackson Police Department, serving as chief from 2014 to 2017.

He served for more than 30 years with the department.

Vance was diagnosed with COVID-19 late last month. We cannot confirm that death was COVID-related.

He was elected sheriff in 2019, defeating the first-term incumbent Victor Mason.

News comes a couple of weeks after we reported a COVID outbreak at the Hinds County Detention Center and Work Center in Raymond. At the time, 60 detainees tested positive for the virus, as had 14 employees.

The outbreak also impacted several leaders within the sheriff’s office, including Vance, Undersheriff Allen White and Cpt. Tyree Jones. Jones has recovered from the virus, testing negative for it last week. White, meanwhile, has been released from the hospital after he was admitted for COVID-related double-pneumonia.

Vance was 63.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

