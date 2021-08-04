Health care workers’ stress levels rising along with COVID-19 hospitalizations

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Alarms are becoming a far too familiar sound for health care professionals working long hours. Lacy Lancaster is a Critical Care Registered Nurse for Ocean Springs Hospital and says the number of hospitalizations because of COVID-19 is continuing to grow.

“Two to three weeks ago we had maybe two to three COVID patients in our whole unit,” said Lancaster. “Fast forward like three weeks later and now we’re just completely full and obviously very tired.”

Lancaster says many people are covering shifts on their days off.

“Just the other day there were doctors that were like, ‘Nope, I’m going to come in and help’ because the ER had 60+ patients,” said Lancaster. “Even administration, putting scrubs on, helping out at the bedside, helping out where they can. A few of them actually were bedside nurses at one point, so they just jump back in and help us all out.”

Lancaster says her coworkers are becoming family as they rely on one another to help manage the stressful hours.

“This has just taken so much out of all of us. We just come home, try to relax, rest, clear your mind which is sometimes not that easy to do,” said Lancaster. “I take my patients home with me a lot. I think about them. I pray for their families and them.”

Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond says many times caring for a COVID-19 patient can be overwhelming.

“When you’re having to tell someone that’s 50 something years old right before they’re incubated and they’re like, ‘Am I going to live?’ and you have to tell them, ‘We’re going to do everything we can for you.’ The tears are for seeing that happen over and over to people for something that largely could be prevented.”

Bond says hospitals throughout the region are dealing with an influx of COVID-19 patients, the majority of which are not vaccinated.

“If nothing else, the vaccine will keep you from going into the hospital and dying,” said Bond. “If you could spend time with me seeing what our nurses are seeing, the suffering that people are having with this that is avoidable, you would probably change your mind.”

