Explosion reported in Jones County; 1 hurt

An explosion was reported Wednesday morning in Jones County.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency crews are responding to a reported explosion in Jones County.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened Wednesday morning on Job R Lane in the Mosellle area.

Officials say one person was injured and will soon be air lifted from Moselle Elementary School.

WDAM has a news crew headed to the scene of this developing story. We will report more information as it becomes available.

