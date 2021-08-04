WLOX Careers
Crash on Popp’s Ferry Road blocks traffic near North Bay Elementary School

Popp's Ferry Road
Popp's Ferry Road(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A car crash on Popp’s Ferry Road caused traffic to be temporarily blocked at the intersection of Indian Drive.

According to Biloxi Police Capt. Brian Dykes, A driver going east hit a driver going west while turning into the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Popp’s Ferry Road. One of the drivers was seriously injured and needed to be airlifted from the scene. The other driver only suffered minor injuries.

Traffic is open now in both directions.

North Bay Elementary School sent out a call to parents and people in the area saying that traffic would be congested around the north entrance of the road due to a helicopter landing. Parents should expect some delays when arriving to pick up their children after school.

