Brittney Reese reflects on third consecutive Olympic podium

TOKYO, Japan. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s own Brittney Reese made history once again on Monday, securing her second straight Olympic silver medal, and third straight top-three finish at the summer games.

“I think I was more excited to be on the podium,” Reese told WLOX. “I knew any of those great women could outjump me at any moment, and we saw that at the sixth jump. Other than that, it was all good. I enjoyed my competition and enjoyed being there.”

