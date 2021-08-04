WLOX Careers
Biloxi schools start first day back with masks

By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You could call it a typical first day of school in Biloxi. It featured lots of traffic, the buses rolling and even some warnings for those speeding through the school zone.

Inside the Biloxi High School campus, new students worked through logistical challenges and were masked up, much like last year.

“We’re gonna do whatever we have to do to keep students safe, and we want to make sure we have a successful school year, and to be able to stay with in-person learning we felt that masks would be the best to keep us from switching to distance learning,” said Marcus Boudreaux, superintendent of the Biloxi School District. “While everyone doesn’t like putting them on, it’s going to severely limit our close contacts this year.”

Boudreaux is the district superintendent, but Wednesday’s bittersweet for him as a dad since his daughter’s now a senior.

“I have a senior and a sophomore, and I have a fifth-grade child, so yea, it’s my first senior experience, so it’s gonna be an emotional year,” Boudreaux added.

Ann Lauren Schmidt is also walking into her senior year at Biloxi. She, like other students, is used to having to dial up the school mask procedure.

“I’m excited, I think it’s gonna be a good year,” said Schmidt. “Since we were doing it last year, it’s really not a big deal so it really doesn’t phase me anymore.”

Boudreaux also told WLOX News the Biloxi School District will keep the mask mandate in place at least until the next school board meeting in September. That’s when the issue will be revisited and more COVID-19 numbers and the latest research will be in place.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

