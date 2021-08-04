Amid disagreements, debate, Ocean Springs School Board reinstates mask mandate

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Parents and children in Ocean Springs are throwing masks in their backpacks as the Greyhounds return to school Wednesday.

After an intense debate Tuesday night, the school board voted to reinstate a mask mandate inside all school buildings and buses. The meeting lasted almost an hour and a half and the conversation was dominated by COVID-19 safety precautions.

”I don’t agree that we put our children in masks. I don’t think that is right. If the parent wants their child to wear masks, they can send their child to school with a mask,” said Board Secretary Kacee Waters.

Superintendent Bonita Coleman showed the board some COVID-19 statistics to help inform them of what the district is seeing in the community. The stats showed a sharp increase in the number of positive cases among students. Last year, between July 26 and August 3, the district had three students test positive. This year, over that same 7-day span, 27 students tested positive.

Pastor and School Board Member Eric Camp has adamantly opposed masks in the past, but now believes they can help protect district students and employees.

”Scripture says to honor one another above thy self. I believe we have over-politicized and under-realized the detriments of this virus. My question is what does it hurt to wear a mask?” asked Camp. “I know there is going to be people who are adamantly against the masks, folks will be mad, disappointed with me for this, but I am not running for re-election so vote for someone else. However, have any of you had to watch friends or loved ones fight for their lives against this virus?”

Some on the board disagreed, and feel it should be up to the individual.

”I have got the data, you have got the data, everybody in this room has the same data. Everyone in this room has the ability to make a decision for what is best for them and their best interests,” said Board Member Brad Patano. “The hypocrisy is the problem I have. We are going to say we are going to put on the masks because it is going to save the one and give us the best chance to stay in school. We should go back to the hybrid, go back to the A-B schedule at the high school. We should do all these things. We are just doing masks because it is the in vogue thing to do. It is an optics thing.”

While split on the opinion of masks, the board was adamant about their goal: a return to traditional learning.

”What I believe the greater good of our school district is to have kids in person in school, at least the ones who choose to be, and I think the option to do that for the next couple weeks, the best option is to require masks,” said School Board President Joe Cloyd. “A month ago, three months ago, six months ago, I never thought I’d be saying this.”

In the end, the board voted 3-2 in favor of reinstating the mask mandate while in school buildings and buses. The school board will reassess the need for a mask mandate on a weekly basis moving forward.

