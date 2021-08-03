West Harrison Middle School parents frustrated over virtual return, construction delays

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - While many students are returning to campus in person this week or next, those attending West Harrison Middle School will have to wait.

Construction of the new school was scheduled to be finished on July 15, but the work still isn’t finished forcing a delay in the school opening. Instead, students will begin the school year virtually.

Parents frustrated over the late decision to go virtual spoke out in Monday’s school board meeting.

Most parents were more upset with the timeliness of the announcement than the virtual schooling itself. Many reiterated that the district was aware the school wasn’t ready but still delayed in telling parents.

”That has been the biggest issue, the communication. I mean, you have 650 kids - parents of kids - scrambling trying to figure out what they are going to do with their kids,” said one concerned mother.

Several other parents echoed her concerns.

”You gave us less than a week’s notice and, to be technical, you gave us three business days to find something to do with our children,” said one mom.

School board members stressed that up until Friday when the announcement was made, they believed they would be able to start school traditionally and on time. The list of complications just became too much to overcome.

”Everyone in this school system did everything that they could, to their ability, to have that school open for our kids. It just didn’t happen,” said school boar member David Ladner. “ We have had weather, how many days has it rained?... Zeta hit us, COVID hit us.”

Superintendent Mitchell King stressed that the district will return to traditional learning as soon as they can.

“We are going to try and get in to at least half of the school as soon as we can. If we can get just one half of it up and running, we are going to move in to that,” said King.

That prompted further concern from some parents who said students wouldn’t be safe squeezing into half the school, especially as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

However, the school board believes there will be plenty of room, saying they plan to use extra classrooms, the library and cafeteria to space out students.

“It may be an inconvenience now but it is not for forever. We are just delayed, not denied,” said West Harrison Middle School Principal Dr. Natasha Williams. “We will get into West Harrison Middle School and, when we do, it will be a great day. So I ask that you please work with us, just have a little tolerance. We will get through this together.”

The district says the distance learning situation is only temporary, and all students will return to the campus once the school receive a certificate of occupancy.

The first day of classes for Harrison County School District is Thursday, Aug. 5. West Harrison Middle School parents and their children are scheduled to pickup laptops this week at the Harrison County Alternative School, located at 11072 Highway 49. Seventh graders will pickup devices from 8am to 4pm on Tuesday; eighth graders will pick theirs up during the same time on Wednesday.

Students must be present with their parent/guardian for pickup of their device. At that time, students will also be provided with informational packets and guides for virtual learning.

The middle school students will also be able to pickup free breakfast and lunch each day that they are virtual between 10am and 12:30pm.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.