Suspect in restroom sexual assault also attacked inmate, sheriff says

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The man arrested for brutally assaulting a woman at a Gulfport shopping center is now facing additional charges of assaulting inmates.

Andrew Malik Jones was arrested July 20 on charges of robbery and sexual battery after authorities say he pushed a woman into a bathroom stall, physically assaulted her, then raped her.

Sheriff Troy Peterson confirmed to WLOX that Jones also assaulted an inmate in the Harrison County jail when he was brought in. Peterson said Jones was in general population at the time of this incident but has been in isolation since.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.