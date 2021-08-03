WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Suspect in restroom sexual assault also attacked inmate, sheriff says

Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a woman inside the restroom at Gulfport Premium Outlets.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The man arrested for brutally assaulting a woman at a Gulfport shopping center is now facing additional charges of assaulting inmates.

Andrew Malik Jones was arrested July 20 on charges of robbery and sexual battery after authorities say he pushed a woman into a bathroom stall, physically assaulted her, then raped her.

Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom

Sheriff Troy Peterson confirmed to WLOX that Jones also assaulted an inmate in the Harrison County jail when he was brought in. Peterson said Jones was in general population at the time of this incident but has been in isolation since.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a sign on Walmart’s door, the pharmacy will remain open with alternative pickup...
D’Iberville Walmart Supercenter closing for deep cleaning
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,991 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new...
4,991 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths reported over last 3 days in Mississippi
A man died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on the Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point Saturday.
Man dies in fatal three-vehicle crash on Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point
DNC's Amos Calls for Statewide Campaign to Urge Vaccination
‘This is a legitimate, heart-breaking crisis’: DNC leader urges Gov. Reeves to launch statewide COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Twyla Moore of Biloxi has been in self-imposed isolation since the pandemic began last year....
Coast woman pushing for allergy skin test as an option before COVID-19 vaccination

Latest News

Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees
The public is invited to submit locations and ideas for making a safer place for pedestrians...
Harrison County officials ask public for opinions on new bicycle, pedestrian project
Portia Hayes talks with Taylor-Alice McWilliams, a newborn intensive care unit inpatient nurse,...
‘She was rapidly deteriorating’: Pregnancy and COVID-19
Wet & muggy for now. Drier pattern tomorrow & Thursday? I'm tracking where lower humidity will...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast