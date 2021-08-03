Suspect in fatal Keesler AFB wreck out on bond

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The man involved in a fatal wreck at Keesler Air Force Base last week is now out on bond.

Emmett J. Bennett waived his preliminary hearing on Monday regarding his involuntary manslaughter charge and was granted a $25,000 bond.

Bennett, 24, is accused of operating a motor vehicle while impaired, causing the death of Daniel Germenis and injuring three others on base.

The federal judge determined there was sufficient probable cause against Emmett Bennett to send this case to a grand jury.

One of the conditions of Bennett’s release is he check with his probation officer before filling any prescriptions to confirm that the drug is not on a restricted list. Bennett is also barred from frequenting places where controlled substances are illegally sold, used, distributed or administered and shall not associate with any person engaged in criminal activity.

Bennett is also ordered to refrain from the use of any mood-altering substance and is not to use Kratom or any products containing CBD. Bennett told investigators he took Kratom before the wreck. Testing also found marijuana in his system, according to the criminal complaint.

Two of the injured men were treated at the Keesler Medical Center. The third was taken to a medical facility in New Orleans. All three are currently in stable condition.

