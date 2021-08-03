Students, teachers mask up at Hancock County School District

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - The hallways of East Hancock Elementary School were full of hustle and bustle for the first day of class.

“It was a wonderful morning,” said Principal Stacey Lee. “We were able to get our students back in.”

East Hancock joined the other five schools in welcoming back their student bodies on Tuesday, but not before making sure everyone knew to wear their face masks.

“We did call-outs,” said Lee. “We made sure parents were aware.”

The mask mandate is similar to the latest CDC guidelines as COVID-19 dangerously spikes yet again. The district requires all students and staff to wear masks when unable to socially distance themselves in school.

The district said this move will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

“Ultimately, we have decisions that are for the safety of all students,” said Superintendent Teresa Merwin.

School starts as COVID cases in the state’s younger demographic are surging.

Right now in Mississippi, there are more than 48,000 cases among people 17 years old and younger.

“They do like to be close together, so it’s more important that they wear their masks,” said Lee.

The call to make the entire school district mask up was made less than 24-hours before the school year started, but elementary school students say it wasn’t a hard adjustment for students and staff.

“At the schools I visited today, children were getting out of their cars and off the bus with masks on,” said Merwin. “Although it was a very quick turnaround, we have to be good stewards to the process and parents have been fantastic with coming together, getting those masks out and ready.”

While the district implements the mandate for the time being, educators say they will keep up whatever protocols they can to make sure classes continue in person.

“We’re washing hands, Germ-xing, that kind of thing,” said Lee. “We’re so happy to have them back that if we need to wear masks, we are going to wear masks.”

