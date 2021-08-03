WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police: 3 wounded in Tennessee workplace shooting; gunman dead

The shooting happened early Tuesday at a Smile Direct Club manufacturing facility in Nashville.
The shooting happened early Tuesday at a Smile Direct Club manufacturing facility in Nashville.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman shot and wounded three people at a Tennessee business and was later fatally shot by police.

Police say the shooting happened early Tuesday at a Smile Direct Club manufacturing facility in Nashville.

Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets the suspect had left before officers arrived, but they spotted him at a nearby intersection carrying a semi-automatic pistol.

Aaron said the suspect was fatally shot after refusing orders to drop his weapon and then directing it at officers.

Police said the suspect is a 22-year-old man who started working at the business in June.

His motive for opening fire during a shift change was under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a sign on Walmart’s door, the pharmacy will remain open with alternative pickup...
D’Iberville Walmart Supercenter closing for deep cleaning
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,991 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new...
4,991 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths reported over last 3 days in Mississippi
A man died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on the Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point Saturday.
Man dies in fatal three-vehicle crash on Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point
DNC's Amos Calls for Statewide Campaign to Urge Vaccination
‘This is a legitimate, heart-breaking crisis’: DNC leader urges Gov. Reeves to launch statewide COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Twyla Moore of Biloxi has been in self-imposed isolation since the pandemic began last year....
Coast woman pushing for allergy skin test as an option before COVID-19 vaccination

Latest News

Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington,...
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
Spirit Airlines enters a third consecutive day with significant disruptions.
Spirit cancels half its flights; American also struggling
Police lights file graphic.
Mistaken identity lands man in Hawaii mental hospital
Darris Echols of Gulfport watches Tuesday as the Regeneron monoclonal antibody drips into his...
Demand for COVID-19 antibody infusions exceeds hospital’s capacity
In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour because of COVID surge