Officials hope Ground Zero Blues Club brings growth to Biloxi as it did for Clarksdale

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An international tourist attraction is being built right here in South Mississippi.

Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club is slated to open in as little a few months in the old Kress Live Building in downtown Biloxi. The blues club was born in the Mississippi Delta city of Clarksdale. Morgan Freeman’s international acclaim, coupled with the power of the blues, helped put Clarksdale on the map and could be a new catalyst for growth in Biloxi.

“It’s an honor to play there. Some of the greatest bluesmen ever have played there, you know,” said musician Deak Harper. “The fact that it’s in my hometown, and I get to play there, it’s a blessing.”

Clarksdale’s own Deak Harp knows firsthand what Ground Zero has done for his sleepy town.

“We’re trying to bring the blues enthusiasts into Clarksdale to enjoy the folklore of Robert Johnson selling his soul to the devil here while trying to provide an attraction that has been here forever. We’re just enhancing it and making it more inviting. Ground Zero has done that, you know, tenfold,” Harp said.

Those enthusiasts, even though they’re not from our neck of the woods, they’re a large piece of the pie.

Harp: “We rely on our European tourism, and Holland, and Japan. They come from all countries,” Harp said.

“A large part of our tourism base, like 40-60% is international guests,” said Visit Clarksdale Executive Director Bubba O’Keefe.

“It’s because of blues music and without a doubt, Ground Zero is the big attraction,” he said.

The old days of the Vieux Marche are remembered by a very select few South Mississippians as the place to be in Biloxi. Now, many of the buildings sit silently empty, a stark contrast to the bustling downtown of years past.

The Ground Zero Blues Club is what Biloxi’s elected officials and business leaders hope will be Ground Zero for growth in the quiet District on Howard. That seed was planted just two years ago.

“We’re remembering the heritage but we’re looking to the future,” Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gilich said during The District’s ribbon cutting.

It’s much like the bright future that was in store for Clarksdale with the addition of the blues club.

“When Ground Zero opened, it really heralded the opening of other restaurants and music venues downtown and made our downtown a much more thriving and exciting place to visit,” said Crossroads Economic Partnership Executive Director Jon Levingston.

For Levingston, the rebirth of the unassuming city of less than 15,000 had begun, but it didn’t stop there.

“Downtown now has several loft hotels, Airbnbs, even above Ground Zero there are several lofts that people can rent for overnight stays,” O’Keefe said. “We just got a 20-room hotel called the Travelers Hotel that was built back in the ‘20s.”

Clarksdale’s rebirth leaves many in Biloxi with the hope that the star power of Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club and the sultry magic of the blues are just the right combination to awaken a downtown thirsty for revival.

“Anytime that you bring people into a downtown area, which has experienced challenges economically, then you give it a chance to become a more sustainable part of the community,” Levingston said.

Ground Zero Blues Club Clarksdale partner Bill Luckett said that if all goes as planned, there’s a chance the Biloxi location could be open by early November.

