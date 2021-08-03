More thunderstorms today thanks to nearby stalling front

After a wet start to the week yesterday, we will likely see another dose of showers and thunderstorms today, especially in the afternoon and evening. Today’s threat of flooding rainfall is lower than yesterday but not completely zero. Any nearby clouds and rain will help to keep the dangerous heat away again today. So, just like yesterday, expect today’s high temperatures to range mainly from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Tomorrow will bring a lower chance for rain showers and thunderstorms since the nearby stalling front may push more offshore.