Gulfport’s Brittney Reese wins silver medal in long jump

TOKYO, Japan (WLOX) - Brittney Reese put her name in track and field history - again - on Monday night, winning silver medal in the long jump.

Reese has now won an Olympic medal in three different games (gold in 2012, silver in 2016). Germany’s Malaika Mihambo won gold by three centimeters, topping Reese’s 6.97 meter jump with a jump of 7 meters even.

