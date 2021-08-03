WLOX Careers
Few storms linger tonight. Drier Wednesday.

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ve had more scattered showers and storms today, and some will linger this evening. Heavy downpours can’t be ruled out. However, rain chances will decrease after the sunset. Drier air will move in by Wednesday morning with lows in the low to mid 70s.

A slow moving front will continue to move south of us on Wednesday. Drier air and slightly lower humidity are expected. While a few showers are possible along the coast, many of us will stay dry with highs near 90. Thursday looks dry and hot with highs in the low 90s.

The humidity will increase by Friday and Saturday. Hit or miss showers and storms are more likely at that point. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

In the tropics, there are two areas in the Eastern Atlantic with low chances for tropical development. At this time, there are no threats to the Gulf Coast.

