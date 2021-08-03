WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

COVID-19 beginning to put a strain on hospitals

Nurses at the Singing River Hospital System infusion clinic prepare to administer the Regeneron...
Nurses at the Singing River Hospital System infusion clinic prepare to administer the Regeneron monoclonal antibody cocktail to Tony McMillan of Moss Point on Monday.(John Fitzhugh)
By John Fitzhugh
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The strain of the latest wave of coronavirus infections is becoming more evident

Mississippi has seen a 475% increase in hospitalizations in the last three weeks.

“I can tell you that our hospital is getting very full at this time,” said Karen Ehlers, practice administrator at Singing River Hospital System’s Pascagoula Clinic.

For SRHS, that meant 83 COVID-19 patients were in their three hospitals Monday. Twenty-three of them are in the ICU, and 13 of those patients are on ventilators.

In addition, more and more people are coming into the clinics for testing and vaccinations.

It is all starting to put a strain on the staff.

“The hospital, we say we’re almost full, but we don’t have the staff to staff this,” said Jason Ely, Director of Primary Care Services at SRHS. “Because now our staff is getting sick and now we need everybody to jump on board and need everybody to do their part and get vaccinated.”

The one thing that health care workers know is that if you get vaccinated, you are very unlikely to end up in the hospital with COVID-19.

“You know it’s unfortunate, but I do know that the majority of our patients that do have COVID inside the hospital did not get the vaccine,” Ehlers said. “So I’m hoping we can get them all on track to get the vaccine once they are discharged.”

Ely wanted to counter a common anti-vaccine comment he hears.

“We are getting people positive that have been vaccinated. What we’re noticing is the ones that are vaccinated aren’t as sick as the ones that are not and people say, well I didn’t get vaccinated and they did and they still got COVID. The vaccination doesn’t say you’re not going to get COVID, it just says that if you get COVID it’s going to be a lesser (impact) to your body,” he said.

Another challenge is treating everyone they can at the clinics so only the sickest go to the hospital.

“So we try to keep people out of the ER and want them to come here to our clinics because the hospital is so overbooked right now,” Ehlers said.

The hospital has had great success using a monoclonal antibody cocktail to treat many COVID-19 patients, but those that are too sick end up in the hospital.

COVID-19 vaccines are available free of charge at multiple locations across South Mississippi, including SRHS’s 11 clinics.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on the Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point Saturday.
Man dies in fatal three-vehicle crash on Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point
According to a sign on Walmart’s door, the pharmacy will remain open with alternative pickup...
D’Iberville Walmart Supercenter closing for deep cleaning
South Mississippi’s own Cory McGee has advanced to the women’s 1,500m semifinals at the 2021...
Pass Christian’s Cory McGee advances to Olympic semifinals
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,991 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new...
4,991 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths reported over last 3 days in Mississippi
Twyla Moore of Biloxi has been in self-imposed isolation since the pandemic began last year....
Coast woman pushing for allergy skin test as an option before COVID-19 vaccination

Latest News

Vaccines will be offered at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum from 9 am - 4 pm on August 4 - 5.
Open Arms offers the Biloxi community $50 incentive to receive COVID vaccines
If you're planning a trip to the Walmart Supercenter tonight, you'll either need to wait or...
Walmart Supercenter temporarily closed
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees