COVID-19 beginning to put a strain on hospitals

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The strain of the latest wave of coronavirus infections is becoming more evident

Mississippi has seen a 475% increase in hospitalizations in the last three weeks.

“I can tell you that our hospital is getting very full at this time,” said Karen Ehlers, practice administrator at Singing River Hospital System’s Pascagoula Clinic.

For SRHS, that meant 83 COVID-19 patients were in their three hospitals Monday. Twenty-three of them are in the ICU, and 13 of those patients are on ventilators.

In addition, more and more people are coming into the clinics for testing and vaccinations.

It is all starting to put a strain on the staff.

“The hospital, we say we’re almost full, but we don’t have the staff to staff this,” said Jason Ely, Director of Primary Care Services at SRHS. “Because now our staff is getting sick and now we need everybody to jump on board and need everybody to do their part and get vaccinated.”

The one thing that health care workers know is that if you get vaccinated, you are very unlikely to end up in the hospital with COVID-19.

“You know it’s unfortunate, but I do know that the majority of our patients that do have COVID inside the hospital did not get the vaccine,” Ehlers said. “So I’m hoping we can get them all on track to get the vaccine once they are discharged.”

Ely wanted to counter a common anti-vaccine comment he hears.

“We are getting people positive that have been vaccinated. What we’re noticing is the ones that are vaccinated aren’t as sick as the ones that are not and people say, well I didn’t get vaccinated and they did and they still got COVID. The vaccination doesn’t say you’re not going to get COVID, it just says that if you get COVID it’s going to be a lesser (impact) to your body,” he said.

Another challenge is treating everyone they can at the clinics so only the sickest go to the hospital.

“So we try to keep people out of the ER and want them to come here to our clinics because the hospital is so overbooked right now,” Ehlers said.

The hospital has had great success using a monoclonal antibody cocktail to treat many COVID-19 patients, but those that are too sick end up in the hospital.

COVID-19 vaccines are available free of charge at multiple locations across South Mississippi, including SRHS’s 11 clinics.

