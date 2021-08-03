Countdown To Kickoff: St. Martin Yellowjackets

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - The names on the backs of St. Martin’s jerseys this season will be significantly different than 2020, with about half of last year’s starters now gone. But those new faces make it seem like they’ve been together for a whole lot longer, according to head coach Eddie Wayne Whitehead.

“I think this team is a close-knit team, and I think they’re going to excel more than their athletic ability, just because of the bond they have together,” he said.

His players acknowledge that bond, too, as well as the importance of it.

“With the new group of leaders that we have, it’s a lot tighter than last year,” junior center Lane Hewett said. “If you have a team that doesn’t work together, then nothing flows the same.”

Offensively, the Jackets won’t have the dynamic play-making quarterback Makia Hebert, who rushed for over 600 yards last season.

Stepping into the QB room? Safety Evan Smith.

“It’s a learning curve, but I’d do anything to help this team out,” Smith said. “I’ve played slot receiver and running back so I’m comfortable with the ball in my hands. But the throwing and everything, we’re keeping it at short passes, we didn’t want to take too many risks. But I have a pretty good coach who is helping me out with it.”

Alongside Smith will be the experienced Cam Hallahan, who attempted nearly 100 passes in 2020. One of their top targets is sure to be Noreel White, a sophomore wideout who has already planted himself on power five recruiting radars.

“We have to find ways to get him the ball, whether it’s a handoff or a pass, but he’s a dynamic kid,” Whitehead said. “His ball skills are one of the best I’ve ever seen. If you get the ball close to him, he’s going to go up and get it.”

On defense, St. Martin lost six of last year’s top eight tacklers. But having a deep defense 12 months ago just means the next guys in line come in ready for the challenge.

“I’m really excited about our defensive line,” Whitehead said. “We have guys that are quick and have a lot of experience, we got a couple big guys there. I think our d-line is going to be a strong point for us.”

