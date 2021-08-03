WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Countdown To Kickoff: St. Martin Yellowjackets

St. Martin opens the season on August 27 against Stone
St. Martin opens the season on August 27 against Stone(WLOX Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - The names on the backs of St. Martin’s jerseys this season will be significantly different than 2020, with about half of last year’s starters now gone. But those new faces make it seem like they’ve been together for a whole lot longer, according to head coach Eddie Wayne Whitehead.

“I think this team is a close-knit team, and I think they’re going to excel more than their athletic ability, just because of the bond they have together,” he said.

His players acknowledge that bond, too, as well as the importance of it.

“With the new group of leaders that we have, it’s a lot tighter than last year,” junior center Lane Hewett said. “If you have a team that doesn’t work together, then nothing flows the same.”

Offensively, the Jackets won’t have the dynamic play-making quarterback Makia Hebert, who rushed for over 600 yards last season.

Stepping into the QB room? Safety Evan Smith.

“It’s a learning curve, but I’d do anything to help this team out,” Smith said. “I’ve played slot receiver and running back so I’m comfortable with the ball in my hands. But the throwing and everything, we’re keeping it at short passes, we didn’t want to take too many risks. But I have a pretty good coach who is helping me out with it.”

Alongside Smith will be the experienced Cam Hallahan, who attempted nearly 100 passes in 2020. One of their top targets is sure to be Noreel White, a sophomore wideout who has already planted himself on power five recruiting radars.

“We have to find ways to get him the ball, whether it’s a handoff or a pass, but he’s a dynamic kid,” Whitehead said. “His ball skills are one of the best I’ve ever seen. If you get the ball close to him, he’s going to go up and get it.”

On defense, St. Martin lost six of last year’s top eight tacklers. But having a deep defense 12 months ago just means the next guys in line come in ready for the challenge.

“I’m really excited about our defensive line,” Whitehead said. “We have guys that are quick and have a lot of experience, we got a couple big guys there. I think our d-line is going to be a strong point for us.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on the Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point Saturday.
Man dies in fatal three-vehicle crash on Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point
According to a sign on Walmart’s door, the pharmacy will remain open with alternative pickup...
D’Iberville Walmart Supercenter closing for deep cleaning
South Mississippi’s own Cory McGee has advanced to the women’s 1,500m semifinals at the 2021...
Pass Christian’s Cory McGee advances to Olympic semifinals
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,991 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new...
4,991 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths reported over last 3 days in Mississippi
Twyla Moore of Biloxi has been in self-imposed isolation since the pandemic began last year....
Coast woman pushing for allergy skin test as an option before COVID-19 vaccination

Latest News

Brittney Reese, of United States, competes in a qualification for the women's long jump at the...
Gulfport’s Brittney Reese wins silver medal in long jump
Myles Brennan (No. 15)
Myles Brennan to undergo surgery on broken arm
Stone wins a thriller over Gautier to claim the Class 5A South State Championship
Stone wins a thriller over Gautier to claim the Class 5A South State Championship
Monday Sports with A.J. Giardina
Monday Sports with A.J. Giardina