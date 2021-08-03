WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Harrison County officials ask public for opinions on new bicycle, pedestrian project

The public is invited to submit locations and ideas for making a safer place for pedestrians...
The public is invited to submit locations and ideas for making a safer place for pedestrians and bicyclists in Harrison County.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The county needs your help improving walking and bicycling transportation.

Through the Harrison County Active Living Initiative, the public is invited to submit locations and ideas for making a safer place for pedestrians and bicyclists in Harrison County.

Residents can make their recommendations on this online map. Friday, Aug. 6, is the deadline for making suggestions. After the input is collected, results will be compiled and made available to the city and county for review.

“Far too often, bicycle and pedestrian projects are presented as a ‘pie-in-the-sky’ master plan document that does no more than collect dust on the shelf,” said Geneva Dummer, a member of the committee for the initiative. “This document is geared towards implementation by including a good chunk of the preliminary research so that the project is relieved of that expense upon implementation, and it can be implemented in short order.”

The committee, put together by the Heritage Trails Partnership of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, has worked with representatives from Harrison County, Gulf Regional Planning Commission and Alta Planning + Design to obtain the funding and create the study.

The goal of the group is to eventually see more walkable and bikeable communities along the Gulf Coast.

“Safe places to walk and bike are more important now than ever,” said Dummer. “From a tourism perspective to a public health standpoint, to a public transportation point of view, there are so many benefits.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a sign on Walmart’s door, the pharmacy will remain open with alternative pickup...
D’Iberville Walmart Supercenter closing for deep cleaning
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,991 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new...
4,991 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths reported over last 3 days in Mississippi
A man died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on the Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point Saturday.
Man dies in fatal three-vehicle crash on Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point
DNC's Amos Calls for Statewide Campaign to Urge Vaccination
‘This is a legitimate, heart-breaking crisis’: DNC leader urges Gov. Reeves to launch statewide COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Twyla Moore of Biloxi has been in self-imposed isolation since the pandemic began last year....
Coast woman pushing for allergy skin test as an option before COVID-19 vaccination

Latest News

Students gathered at Garden of Memory and Cedar Rest cemeteries to catalogue headstones using...
Students help catalogue grave markers for family history app
Brittney Reese wins silver
Gulfport’s Brittney Reese wins silver medal in long jump
AMR takes special precautions when responding to COVID calls.
Harrison County leaders concerned with ambulance response times
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors didn't look far to find their selection as interim...
Portia Harris takes over late husband Melton Harris’ supervisor role