Harrison County officials ask public for opinions on new bicycle, pedestrian project

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The county needs your help improving walking and bicycling transportation.

Through the Harrison County Active Living Initiative, the public is invited to submit locations and ideas for making a safer place for pedestrians and bicyclists in Harrison County.

Residents can make their recommendations on this online map. Friday, Aug. 6, is the deadline for making suggestions. After the input is collected, results will be compiled and made available to the city and county for review.

“Far too often, bicycle and pedestrian projects are presented as a ‘pie-in-the-sky’ master plan document that does no more than collect dust on the shelf,” said Geneva Dummer, a member of the committee for the initiative. “This document is geared towards implementation by including a good chunk of the preliminary research so that the project is relieved of that expense upon implementation, and it can be implemented in short order.”

The committee, put together by the Heritage Trails Partnership of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, has worked with representatives from Harrison County, Gulf Regional Planning Commission and Alta Planning + Design to obtain the funding and create the study.

The goal of the group is to eventually see more walkable and bikeable communities along the Gulf Coast.

“Safe places to walk and bike are more important now than ever,” said Dummer. “From a tourism perspective to a public health standpoint, to a public transportation point of view, there are so many benefits.”

