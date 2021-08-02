WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Zoom settles for $85 million in ‘Zoom-bombing’ lawsuit

Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and...
Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”(Source: Stringr/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”

The video conferencing service that became essential during the pandemic at one point was plagued by hackers.

Customers complained that their private meetings were being interrupted by people shouting profanity or sharing pornography.

In response to the lawsuit, Zoom Video Communications says it is improving security and improving safeguards for consumer data.

Under the settlement, some paid subscribers will be eligible for 15% refunds on their Zoom subscriptions or $25, whichever is larger.

Before the proposal is final, a federal judge in San Jose, California, will have to approve the deal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on the Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point Saturday.
Man dies in fatal three-vehicle crash on Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point
South Mississippi’s own Cory McGee has advanced to the women’s 1,500m semifinals at the 2021...
Pass Christian’s Cory McGee advances to Olympic semifinals
SOURCE: WLBT
2020 and 2021 classes inducted into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame
Daniel Germenis, the Keesler Airman who lost his life this week was a newlywed. He and his...
Family remembers airman killed at Keesler Air Force Base married just one month ago
Kratom is currently classified as a “drug of concern” by the Drug Enforcement Agency, but it is...
Questions surrounding kratom surface after fatal car wreck

Latest News

FILE - This undated file photo shows a roll call, in the early morning or late evening hours,...
German court sets trial date for former Nazi concentration camp guard, aged 100
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 28, 2021, file photo, Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to be a...
Biden’s judges: More diverse and more of them
Twyla Moore of Biloxi has been in self-imposed isolation since the pandemic began last year....
Coast woman pushing for allergy skin test as an option before COVID-19 vaccination
Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
Several Seattle restaurants, bars require customers to show vaccination proof
Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
COVID-19 vaccination required for Seattle's bars, restaurants