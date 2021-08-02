Wounded Warrior Project members go fishing

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Those who fought and served their country got a chance for some outdoor recreational therapy.

Monday morning, nearly 20 veterans involved with the Wounded Warrior Project boarded the Silver Dollar III at Point Cadet Harbor and headed out to do some red snapper fishing. The group is made up mostly of Wounded Warrior Project members from Mississippi and Alabama.

“Warriors love fishing and love outdoor activities, so today we’re going out here the last day of snapper season and hope to fill our share of the catch,” said Jason Bush, outreach specialist for the Wounded Warrior Project. “It’s been around since 2003. We serve all post 9/11 veterans that have been injured or ill since their service post 9/11.”

Members of the Wounded Warrior Project spent a day on the water Monday as they went red snapper fishing on the Silver Dollar III. This picture shows them showing off their haul. (Wounded Warrior Project)

Silver Dollar III Captain Jay Trochesset tells said so far, this summer has been pretty good for the charter boat fishing industry. By the way, red snapper season closes at midnight on Aug. 2.

