USM’s Symphony Orchestra announces schedule for 102nd season

Season tickets are on sale now at the Southern Miss Ticket Office or online at southernmisstickets.com. Individual tickets sales begin Sept. 1.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi Symphony Orchestra announces its 102nd season, opening Sept. 30, 2021, and offering a concert a month throughout the year.

This year’s season is titled “Uncharted Territory,” which is set to focus on the lives of us all coming out of the pandemic.

“The thing we are most excited about is of course having audiences back,” said USM’s Director of Orchestral Activities Michael Miles. “We have spent 18 months live streaming concerts to an empty auditorium. Nothing leaves a bigger or faster hole in your soul than performing a passionate performance and no one is there to enjoy it.”

Season tickets are on sale now at the Southern Miss Ticket Office or online at southernmisstickets.com. Individual tickets sales begin Sept. 1.

