Stalling front brings higher rain chances today and tomorrow

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will likely develop across South Mississippi starting today and continuing on and off tonight and tomorrow as a stalling front approaches us from the north. The additional cloud cover and nearby rain activity should help to keep the heat lower than the last few days. So expect high temperatures to reach the upper 80s to near 90 with a heat index up to about 105. Flooding will be possible at any time between now and Tuesday as some locations could receive heavy rainfall over a short period of time. As the front moves slowly sinks south of our coast offshore by Wednesday, we may see lower rain chances. The tropics are quiet for now in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic with no new systems expected to form this week. Hurricane season typically reaches its annual peak by next month.