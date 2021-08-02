WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Stalling front brings higher rain chances today and tomorrow

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will likely develop across South Mississippi starting today and continuing on and off tonight and tomorrow as a stalling front approaches us from the north. The additional cloud cover and nearby rain activity should help to keep the heat lower than the last few days. So expect high temperatures to reach the upper 80s to near 90 with a heat index up to about 105. Flooding will be possible at any time between now and Tuesday as some locations could receive heavy rainfall over a short period of time. As the front moves slowly sinks south of our coast offshore by Wednesday, we may see lower rain chances. The tropics are quiet for now in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic with no new systems expected to form this week. Hurricane season typically reaches its annual peak by next month.

Most Read

A man died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on the Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point Saturday.
Man dies in fatal three-vehicle crash on Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point
SOURCE: WLBT
2020 and 2021 classes inducted into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame
South Mississippi’s own Cory McGee has advanced to the women’s 1,500m semifinals at the 2021...
Pass Christian’s Cory McGee advances to Olympic semifinals
Daniel Germenis, the Keesler Airman who lost his life this week was a newlywed. He and his...
Family remembers airman killed at Keesler Air Force Base married just one month ago
Kratom is currently classified as a “drug of concern” by the Drug Enforcement Agency, but it is...
Questions surrounding kratom surface after fatal car wreck

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Scattered storms Monday
Eric's First Alert Forecast 8.1.21
Scattered thunderstorms Monday
Eric's First Alert Forecast August 1, 2021 10 PM
"Cool" front brings scattered thunderstorms this week
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Heat Advisory today. Hit or miss storms later this afternoon.