SRHS restricts visitors as number of hospitalized COVID patients goes up

At its three hospitals - located in Pascagoula, Ocean Springs and Gulfport - Singing River Health System reported 86 patients hospitalized with COVID as of Saturday evening.(WLOX)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - As the number of hospitalized cases continues to increase across South Mississippi, one Coast health group is putting new measures in place to keep patients and healthcare workers safe.

Singing River Health System announced Monday that it would be restricting visitors to only those who are essential.

At its three hospitals - located in Pascagoula, Ocean Springs and Gulfport - SRHS reported 86 patients hospitalized with COVID as of Saturday evening. Of those, 23 were in ICU with 15 on ventilators. According to SRHS, 98 percent of the patients hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated, with only two vaccinated patients currently admitted, both with underlying conditions.

Singing River COVID-19 stats from within our 3 hospitals as of Saturday, July 31st at 6:00pm. #DoWhatItTakes #SingingRiverStrong

Posted by Singing River Health System on Saturday, July 31, 2021

As a result of the high numbers, visitations has been restricted to only allow one visitor at a time during visiting hours, which is 8am to 8:30pm each day. The only exceptions to this are for the Labor and Delivery unit, where patients are allowed two visitors, and for minors, who are allowed to have both parents and/or legal guardians.

Patients have surgery are allowed to have one person accompany them to drive them home. For outpatient procedures, one person will be allowed to accompany the patient only if it is essential to the patient for conditions like being hard of hearing, dementia, physical disabilities, etc.

In the Emergency Room, patients will also be limited to one visitor at the discretion of the staff. The visitor will be asked to stay in the room the entire time and may be asked to wait outside when social distancing in the lobby is not possible due to high volume.

All visitors must be 18 years and older and must wear a mask. Additionally, all visitors will be screened at the entrance of each hospital for any COVID symptoms, recent COVID exposure, and any recent positive/unknown COVID test results.

Anyone with a cold, sore throat, or any communicable condition should not visit the hospital.

To read more about the visitation policy currently in place at SRHS, click here.

Singing River Hospital continues to encourage anyone who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine to please do so. Over the weekend, healthcare workers were able to vaccinate more than 100 people at various events along the Gulf Coast.

Vaccines are currently being offered by SRHS, as well as by other pharmacies, urgent care clinics, and hospitals. To make an appointment with SRHS, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

