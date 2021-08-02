SRHS reaches ‘new peak’ as COVID-19 cases continue to surge South Mississippi

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) Singing River Health System hospitals across South Mississippi are almost at capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to surge the state.

At its three hospitals located in Pascagoula, Ocean Springs and Gulfport, SRHS reported 118 patients hospitalized with COVID. Of those, 38 were in ICU with 22 on ventilators. According to SRHS, 98 percent of the patients hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated.

New data shows that younger people are contracting the virus more than ever before with the new Delta variant, with the youngest patient being 14-years-old.

Message to the Singing River Strong team from our CEO: We reached a disturbing new peak this week of more than 110... Posted by Singing River Health System on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Singing River Health System announced Monday that it would be restricting visitors to only those who are essential. Visitations have been restricted to only allow one visitor at a time during visiting hours, which is 8 am to 8:30 pm each day. The only exceptions to this are for the Labor and Delivery unit, where patients are allowed two visitors, and for minors, who are allowed to have both parents and/or legal guardians.

Patients who have surgery are allowed to have one person accompany them to drive them home. For outpatient procedures, one person will be allowed to accompany the patient only if it is essential to the patient for conditions like being hard of hearing, dementia, physical disabilities, etc.

In the Emergency Room, patients will also be limited to one visitor at the discretion of the staff. The visitor will be asked to stay in the room the entire time and may be asked to wait outside when social distancing in the lobby is not possible due to the high volume.

All visitors must be 18 years and older and must wear a mask. Additionally, all visitors will be screened at the entrance of each hospital for any COVID symptoms, recent COVID exposure, and any recent positive/unknown COVID test results.

Anyone with a cold, sore throat or any communicable condition should not visit the hospital.

To read more about the visitation policy currently in place at SRHS, click here.

Singing River Hospital continues to encourage anyone who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine to please do so. Over the weekend, healthcare workers were able to vaccinate more than 100 people at various events along the Gulf Coast.

Vaccines are currently being offered by SRHS, as well as by other pharmacies, urgent care clinics, and hospitals. To make an appointment with SRHS, click here.

