Scattered showers and storms likely today.

It has started out hot and humid today, but rain is likely this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will move in this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may give us heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Before the rain gets here, we’ll warm up near 90. A front stalling nearby may help more showers and storms linger this evening.

Some showers and storms may stick around tonight into Tuesday. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. With the front stalling nearby, we’ll likely have more showers and storms on Tuesday. High temps will be in the mid to upper 80s. If the front sticks around on Wednesday, we’ll see more showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Rain chances will be a little lower on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s. A few showers and storms are still possible.

