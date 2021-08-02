Portia Harris takes over late husband Melton Harris’s supervisor role

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Board of Supervisors didn’t look far to find their selection as interim supervisor for District Two.

Portia Harris was sworn in Monday by Chancery Clerk Josh Eldridge to take the place of her late husband Melton Harris, who passed away on July 13 at the age of 75. He served four terms with the county Board of Supervisors.

“You know, I never thought I’d be here, but we never know our future,” Harris said, speaking about her husband’s passing. “I understood what the true meaning of what a public servant was, and I understood that he was going to do his best to be one. And I could either be with him by his side, wait my turn, and be patient, and that’s what I did.”

Tee McCovey spoke before the swearing-in and gave words of reflection and remembrance about Melton Harris. From there, Portia Harris took her seat and got her nameplate.

