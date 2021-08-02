WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Portia Harris takes over late husband Melton Harris’s supervisor role

Portia Harris takes over late husband Melton Harris’s supervisor role
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors didn't look far to find their selection as interim...
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors didn't look far to find their selection as interim supervisor for District Two. Portia Harris was sworn in Monday by Chancery Clerk Josh Eldridge to take the place of her late husband Melton Harris, who passed away on July 13 at the age of 75.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Board of Supervisors didn’t look far to find their selection as interim supervisor for District Two.

Portia Harris was sworn in Monday by Chancery Clerk Josh Eldridge to take the place of her late husband Melton Harris, who passed away on July 13 at the age of 75. He served four terms with the county Board of Supervisors.

“You know, I never thought I’d be here, but we never know our future,” Harris said, speaking about her husband’s passing. “I understood what the true meaning of what a public servant was, and I understood that he was going to do his best to be one. And I could either be with him by his side, wait my turn, and be patient, and that’s what I did.”

Tee McCovey spoke before the swearing-in and gave words of reflection and remembrance about Melton Harris. From there, Portia Harris took her seat and got her nameplate.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on the Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point Saturday.
Man dies in fatal three-vehicle crash on Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point
According to a sign on Walmart’s door, the pharmacy will remain open with alternative pickup...
D’Iberville Walmart Supercenter closing for deep cleaning
South Mississippi’s own Cory McGee has advanced to the women’s 1,500m semifinals at the 2021...
Pass Christian’s Cory McGee advances to Olympic semifinals
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,991 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new...
4,991 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths reported over last 3 days in Mississippi
Twyla Moore of Biloxi has been in self-imposed isolation since the pandemic began last year....
Coast woman pushing for allergy skin test as an option before COVID-19 vaccination

Latest News

Gulfport requiring masks inside city buildings
Monday morning, nearly 20 veterans involved with the Wounded Warrior Project boarded the Silver...
Wounded Warrior Project members go fishing
The Memorial Physician Clinic's Screening Site will begin seeing drive-up patients on Tuesday,...
Memorial to open drive-up COVID testing site in Gulfport
Walter Anderson Museum.
Free admission offered at select Mississippi art museums