Open Arms offers the Biloxi community $50 incentive to receive COVID vaccines

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Would you be willing to get the vaccine for $50?

Open Arms Healthcare Center is offering a $50 gift card to those who get their first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses at the Mississippi Health Disparities Conference on Aug. 4 - 5. The event will be at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum from 9 am - 4 pm on both days.

Those who wish to get the vaccine can register here. Only the Pfizer vaccine will be provided.

As an additional health benefit, Open Arms will also offer free health screenings for the community. People are asked to bring their ID and insurance card; however, the services will be free.

“When the community comes to receive their COVID vaccines and $50 gift, we have to remind them that many of us are living with or at risk for high cholesterol, diabetes, HIV, obesity and other illnesses,” said Open Arms Mobile Clinic Manager Gerald Gibson. “COVID became a community concern in Mississippi in 2020. We had many other health disparities before that. We want the community to remember to take care of the whole self. We want to help each patient achieve total wellness.”

The first Mississippi Health Disparities Conference will host health professionals, researchers, students, and community leaders to discuss health disparities in Mississippi. Conference participants will be able to participate in the vaccination opportunity at the Coliseum while community members will have access to the same opportunity via the drive-up vaccination stations in the parking lot.

