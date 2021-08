Myles Brennan to undergo surgery on broken arm

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - LSU quarterback and St. Stanislaus alum Myles Brennan is set to undergo surgery, reportedly on Tuesday, after suffering a left arm injury, according to the school.

Head coach Ed Orgeron said Brennan “has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU.”

A timeline for his return is yet to be determined.

