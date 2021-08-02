Moss Point man arrested after weekend burglary of two churches
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point man is in jail on two charges of commercial burglary.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said 33-year-old Christopher Adam Stone is accused of burglarizing two churches over the weekend in the Big Point area. Investigators arrested Stone on Sunday.
Ezell said Stone is also a suspect in a home burglary in the same area.
Stone is being held with no bond pending his initial court hearing.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.