Moss Point man arrested after weekend burglary of two churches

Sheriff Mike Ezell said 33-year-old Christopher Adam Stone is accused of burglarizing two...
Sheriff Mike Ezell said 33-year-old Christopher Adam Stone is accused of burglarizing two churches over the weekend in the Big Point area.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point man is in jail on two charges of commercial burglary.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said 33-year-old Christopher Adam Stone is accused of burglarizing two churches over the weekend in the Big Point area. Investigators arrested Stone on Sunday.

Ezell said Stone is also a suspect in a home burglary in the same area.

Stone is being held with no bond pending his initial court hearing.

Gulfport requiring masks inside city buildings