Mississippi’s first dockside casinos opened 29 years ago this week

The Isle of Capri opened its doors on Aug. 1, 1992. It was the first dockside casino in Mississippi.(Museum of Gaming History)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was 29 years ago this week that Mississippi’s first dockside casino opened.

The Isle of Capri opened its doors on Aug. 1, 1992, ushering in a new era for the Gulf Coast and the state. Thousands of people stood outside two riverboats on a sweltering day, waiting to go inside.

Days later, the President Casino and the Biloxi Belle opened their riverboat-style gambling halls.

Mississippi Senator Tommy Gollott, a Democrat from the 50th Senate District in Harrison County, spearheaded the legislation for dockside gambling to help the slumping state economy.

As a result, on June 29, 1990, the Mississippi Legislature passed the Mississippi Gaming Control Act. This act stated that casino gambling was allowed only in counties along the Mississippi River and the Gulf Coast, as long as the voters in those eligible areas approved it.

On Dec. 5, 1990, Hancock County became the first Mississippi county to approve dockside gambling. Harrison County quickly followed. Two years after the Gaming Control Act passed, the Isle of Capri became the first dockside casino on the Gulf Coast.

Mississippi’s new gambling law allowed those riverboats to dock at Point Cadet and never move.

A lot has changed in Mississippi’s gaming industry since the Isle of Capri’s debut. Riverboats were replaced by floating resorts. Casinos soon added hotels and other lavish amenities. 

In 2005, after Hurricane Katrina basically wiped out the Coast’s casino industry, lawmakers allowed the games to move 800 feet inland, where they remain today.

A section of the Grand Casino in Gulfport sits on Highway 90 after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.(File Photo)

The original promise to legalize dockside gambling focused on job creation. As of 2018, the Mississippi Gaming and Hospitality Association reported more than 20,000 direct jobs at casinos throughout the state. More than half of those are in South Mississippi.

In 2020, Mississippi casinos grossed nearly $1.8 billion in revenue, according to the Mississippi Gaming Commission. Of that, nearly $1.1 billion was from coastal casinos.

Currently, there are currently 36 casinos throughout the Magnolia State in 13 cities, including 12 on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

