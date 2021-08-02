WLOX Careers
Mississippi police chief dies in crash 1 day after retiring

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Monday morning killed the newly-retired Bruce police chief Tony Sockwell.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 8:38 a.m. on Highway 331 in Calhoun County.

MHP Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said Sockwell, 59, was traveling north when his pickup truck crossed the center line, ran off the highway and struck a tree.

He died at the scene of the crash. The MHP is now investigating.

Bruce Mayor Rudy Pope said Sockwell had retired from the Bruce Police Department the day before the crash.

