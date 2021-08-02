WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Mississippi Home Corporation urges those at risk of eviction to ‘be patient’ while waiting for rental assistance

Eviction moratorium ban ends.
Eviction moratorium ban ends.(WLBT)
By Brendan Hall
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal eviction protections ended at midnight Saturday, leaving many renters concerned about what’s to come.

Here in Mississippi, nearly $200 million in rental assistance has been available to those in need for months now. As of last week, the Mississippi Home Corporation has given out less than six percent of it.

As people scramble to figure out how they will pay their rent, MHC’s Executive Director, Scott Spivey, urges those in need of rental assistance to be patient.

“We understand that there’s a lot of need for the assistance. We understand that there are a lot of recipients who are worried about it, especially with the eviction moratorium ending yesterday,” Spivey said. “We’re going as fast as we can.”

Not everyone agrees. Last week, the Mississippi Apartment Association said in a statement that MHC’s application process for its rental assistance program is incredibly difficult.

But Spivey said the application asks for standard information such as employment status, a copy of the tenant’s lease agreement or a demonstration of payment history, and household income.

“Income is what’s kind of holding up the process right now,” he said. “That’s a little bit complicated for people to document if they don’t keep really good records.”

He said they’ve been so busy processing applications that they haven’t had a chance to figure out the average time it takes for applications to get approved.

“As much information as gets provided is how quickly we can process the application,” Spivey said. “It can be as short as 30 days, or it can be as long as 60 days would be my guess right now.”

Landlords now have the option to evict tenants, but Spivey said doing so wouldn’t make sense, and they, too, should be patient.

“It seems to me that the logical choice would be to reach out to us and say, ‘what can we do to make sure this application is moving forward? What can we do to make sure that we’re completing everything that we need to do so that we can get paid and we don’t have to evict?,’” he said.

Spivey said the process is speeding up and that hosting in-person events have been helpful in allowing confused tenants to get their questions answered.

He also said if a landlord threatens to evict on short notice to contact MHC right away.

To do so, you can visit their website at ms-ramp.com or call the number listed on that website.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on the Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point Saturday.
Man dies in fatal three-vehicle crash on Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point
South Mississippi’s own Cory McGee has advanced to the women’s 1,500m semifinals at the 2021...
Pass Christian’s Cory McGee advances to Olympic semifinals
SOURCE: WLBT
2020 and 2021 classes inducted into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame
Daniel Germenis, the Keesler Airman who lost his life this week was a newlywed. He and his...
Family remembers airman killed at Keesler Air Force Base married just one month ago
Kratom is currently classified as a “drug of concern” by the Drug Enforcement Agency, but it is...
Questions surrounding kratom surface after fatal car wreck

Latest News

Twyla Moore of Biloxi has been in self-imposed isolation since the pandemic began last year....
Coast woman pushing for allergy skin test as an option before COVID-19 vaccination
Tracking an approaching front. I don't expect any big drops in temperature or humidity....
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
Twyla Moore of Biloxi has wanted to receive the vaccine but because of a severe food allergy,...
Coast woman pushing for allergy skin test as an option before COVID-19 vaccination
D Noblin officials discuss challenges they have faced during COVID-19 pandemic.
Furniture stores face challenges during pandemic