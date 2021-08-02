WLOX Careers
Memorial to open drive-up COVID testing site in Gulfport

The Memorial Physical Clinic will begin seeing driv-up patients on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
The Memorial Physical Clinic will begin seeing driv-up patients on Tuesday, Aug. 3.(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing in South Mississippi, many residents are seeing extremely long lines at testing sites.

To help get more people in the community tested, Memorial Hospital in Gulfport is adding a new drive-up clinic for patients exhibiting COVID-19 related symptoms.

The Memorial Physician Clinic will begin seeing patients on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The clinic is located on 1213 Broad Avenue in Gulfport, It will be open from 8 am - 5 pm on Monday - Friday and 9 am - 3 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

People should call the Memorial Physician Clinic COVID-19 HOTLINE at (228) 867-5000 to gain guidance and answers on COVID-19 health-related questions. Staff members can also offer instructions if you are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19.

Residents can also get tested at these other Memorial locations according to the times listed below.

  • Biloxi 

Family Medicine at Cedar Lake - 1756 Popp’s Ferry Road

Monday - Friday 8 am – 6 pm Saturday 9 am – 3 pm (Closed Sunday)

  • Gulfport

Magnolia Grove Walk-In Clinic - 4333 15th Street

Monday - Friday 8 am – 8 pm Saturday - Sunday 10 am – 5 pm

  • Long Beach

Memorial Long Beach Walk-In Clinic - 5120 Beatline Road, Suite B

Monday – Friday 7:30 am – 7:30 pm Saturday 9 am - 3 pm (Closed Sunday)

  • Gautier

Gautier Walk-In Clinic - 6510 Highway 90

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Closed on Saturday and Sunday)

  • Wiggins

Memorial Stone County Medical Center - 1440 E. Central Avenue

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Closed on Saturday and Sunday)

People can visit wearememorial.com/coronavirus for more information.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

