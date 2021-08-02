WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Memorial moves testing from two sites to Memorial M.A.S.S. Building on Monday

Memorial Physician Clinic's Screening Site
Memorial Physician Clinic's Screening Site(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Hospital at Gulfport is changing the location of a drive-up testing site on Monday.

Memorial is combining drive-thru testing from its Long Beach Walk-In Clinic and its Physician Clinic in Gulfport. The new drive-thru testing site will be located at the Memorial M.A.S.S. Building at 1520 Broad Avenue in Gulfport. It will be open on Monday, Aug. 9, from 8 am - 4 pm.

An outside testing location in Biloxi is still scheduled to be open. It is located at the Family Medicine at Cedar Lake at 1756 Popp’s Ferry Road. It will be open from 8 am - 6 pm on Monday - Friday and 9 am - 3 pm on Saturday. The clinic is closed on Sunday.

The staff is giving rapid tests. If the rapid test comes back negative and the patients are showing symptoms, the staff is giving PCR tests.

Residents can also get tested at these other Memorial locations according to the times listed below. At this time, these locations are still walk-in only.

  • Gulfport

Magnolia Grove Walk-In Clinic - 4333 15th Street

Monday - Friday 8 am – 8 pm Saturday - Sunday 10 am – 5 pm

  • Gautier

Gautier Walk-In Clinic - 6510 Highway 90

Monday – Friday 8 am – 5 pm (Closed on Saturday and Sunday)

  • Wiggins

Memorial Stone County Medical Center - 1440 E. Central Avenue

Monday – Friday 8 am – 4 pm (Closed on Saturday and Sunday)

People can visit wearememorial.com/coronavirus for more information.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the scene around 9:45pm in reference to a two-vehicle crash on I-110...
Two men killed in head-on car crash on I-110 in D’Iberville
Thursday, as students arrived at Picayune Memorial High School for the first day of school,...
Picayune mourning deaths of high school teacher, 16-year-old student with COVID-19
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,094 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new...
2,094 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
Attorney Kaytie Pickett, at the well, argues before the Mississippi Supreme Court, Wednesday,...
Chief Justice issues emergency order regarding COVID-19
The Long Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying a reported armed robbery...
Police asking for help locating man after Long Beach armed robbery

Latest News

Healthcare leaders across the country are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. Now, several...
Gulfport School District works to get students vaccinated
As positive COVID cases start to rise again, the Gulfport School District has partnered with...
‘This is spreading like wildfire’: Gulfport School District works to get students vaccinated
Breakthrough COVID cases a possibility with vaccine
What you need to know about the risks of COVID breakthrough cases
Darris Echols of Gulfport watches as his monoclonal antibody infusion drips at one of the...
Gulfport COVID-19 patient encourages vaccine
Signs posted at Wiggins City Hall remind people of the new, yet familiar mandate. As of Aug. 3,...
Stone County dealing with Mississippi’s fastest rise in COVID-19 cases