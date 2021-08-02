Memorial moves testing from two sites to Memorial M.A.S.S. Building on Monday

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Hospital at Gulfport is changing the location of a drive-up testing site on Monday.

Memorial is combining drive-thru testing from its Long Beach Walk-In Clinic and its Physician Clinic in Gulfport. The new drive-thru testing site will be located at the Memorial M.A.S.S. Building at 1520 Broad Avenue in Gulfport. It will be open on Monday, Aug. 9, from 8 am - 4 pm.

An outside testing location in Biloxi is still scheduled to be open. It is located at the Family Medicine at Cedar Lake at 1756 Popp’s Ferry Road. It will be open from 8 am - 6 pm on Monday - Friday and 9 am - 3 pm on Saturday. The clinic is closed on Sunday.

The staff is giving rapid tests. If the rapid test comes back negative and the patients are showing symptoms, the staff is giving PCR tests.

Residents can also get tested at these other Memorial locations according to the times listed below. At this time, these locations are still walk-in only.

Gulfport

Magnolia Grove Walk-In Clinic - 4333 15th Street

Monday - Friday 8 am – 8 pm Saturday - Sunday 10 am – 5 pm

Gautier

Gautier Walk-In Clinic - 6510 Highway 90

Monday – Friday 8 am – 5 pm (Closed on Saturday and Sunday)

Wiggins

Memorial Stone County Medical Center - 1440 E. Central Avenue

Monday – Friday 8 am – 4 pm (Closed on Saturday and Sunday)

People can visit wearememorial.com/coronavirus for more information.

